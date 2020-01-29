Oasis MD joins N Brown in new role

N Brown Group has announced that Oasis and Warehouse Group managing director Sarah Welsh will be joining the business in the newly created role of retail CEO.

Welsh will join the clothing and footwear retailer on 30 March and will report directly to group CEO Steve Johnson. She will be responsible for all aspects of product, including buying, merchandising, design, fit, trading, sourcing and partnerships.

Drapers revealed yesterday that former Jigsaw group buying and merchandising director Shailina Parti joined N Brown Group this week as interim chief product officer until Welsh takes over. It comes after N Brown’s chief product and supply officer Ralph Tucker left the company this month to join homeware firm The Cotswold Company as CEO.

Welsh joins from Oasis, where she spent almost 18 years working her way up through senior buying roles. She was then promoted to brand director in January 2015, before becoming managing director of Oasis and Warehouse Group at the beginning of January 2019.

Welsh has also worked in senior buying roles at River Island and Miss Selfridge.

“Sarah joins N Brown at an exciting time as we continue with our strategy to deliver sustainable, profitable growth”, CEO Steve Johnson said. “She brings a wealth of relevant experience, not least in building strong and empowered teams to develop brand propositions. Her experience will be important in further improving and developing our product offering to continue making our customers look and feel amazing.”

Welsh said: “I look forward to strengthening [N Brown’s] vision of ‘democratising fashion’ by enhancing the product proposition for customers who feel under-represented and under-served, across their compelling brand portfolio.”

Oasis and Warehouse Group confirmed the search for a new managing director is underway.

A Oasis and Warehouse Group spokeswoman said: “We wish Sarah the very best for the future. The search for a new managing director is already well underway and we will provide an update in due course.”