Oasis and Warehouse Group has bought online retailer The Idle Man, marking the retail group’s first foray into the menswear market.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The Idle Man was founded in 2014 by Oliver Tezcan, a former Asos menswear buyer. It stocks numerous third-party brands including Barbour, Carhartt and Vans. It also has its own brand called The Idle Man, which comprises three sub-brands: premium label Idle Projects, fashion-focused The Idle Man and basics range TIM. All three are designed in the business’s office in London’s Shoreditch.

The Idle Man will benefit from the knowledge and industry experience within the group, as well as access to its established supply chain and infrastructure. Tezcan will continue to manage The Idle Man and will report directly to croup CEO, Hash Ladha.

Ladha said: “This is an exciting acquisition for us. We can bring scale to The Idle Man’s proposition as well as infrastructure support, and the brand allows us to tap into the growing demand for fashionable menswear through a credible and well-established brand. The Idle Man’s team will bring invaluable expertise to the group and I am looking forward to working with them.”

Tezcan added: “Ever since The Idle Man was established in 2014, our premise of delivering a stylish, affordable and curated menswear offer has been at our core. Our pureplay and content creation strategies have already delivered a strong following. This is the start of a very exciting journey for us, we will now have a platform from which we can scale up, attract new customers, and develop our own brand wholesale proposition and international business.”