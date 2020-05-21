Obituary: Department store chief George Ritchie

George Ritchie, former managing director of department store Trerons in Glasgow, died on 8 April at the age of 81.

George spent 25 years running his family’s business Trerons and later became the first centre manager of the shopping centre St Enoch in Glasgow.

He was influenced from an early age listening to his grandfather’s tales of working in retail. George completed an apprenticeship at cabinet makers Wylie and Lochead in Buchanan Street in Glasgow before moving to London and working for a couple of years at Harrods.

He then began working with his father at Trerons before taking over as managing director in 1975, remaining until the company merged with R W Forsyth in 1983.

Trerons, Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow

George retired from his role at St Enoch in 1999 and in the same year received a lifetime achievement award from the Glasgow Chamber of Commerce.

Since then he was been heavily involved with the Retail Trust and held advisory roles at Glasgow Opportunities and the Tax Commissioners.

His son Derek Ritchie said: “Retailing was a passion for Dad. He listened to his father talk about the family store each night at dinner and this is where his interest in the retail business began. He lived through a period when departmental stores were key to the shopping footprint of almost every town throughout the UK, and as retailing evolved, he was fortunate to remain in the industry at the St Enoch Centre.

”It is also, I suppose, unsurprising that his wife, Carmen, came from a family of retailers too – her family owned Isaac Benzie Ltd., a former departmental store in Aberdeen.”

George is survived by his wife Carmen and their two sons Brian and Derek.