Obituary: designer Daniel Hanson has died

Hanson was diagnosed with terminal cancer in 2017.

Hanson launched his eponymous business in 1987, and has been stocked in Harrods since 1988. Other stockists over the years include Neiman Marcus, Barneys and Bergdorf Goodman in the US.

The business opened its first store in Canning Circus, Nottingham in 1994.

Elton John has been a customer of Daniel Hanson for more than 20 years, and wore his own dressing gown, commissioned in 2011, for the John Lewis’ 2018 Christmas TV advert.