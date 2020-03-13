Obituary: Dune London men's buying director

Gayatri Singh, men’s buying director at footwear brand Dune London, has died at the age of 49 after battling an illness.

“It has come as a tremendous shock to all of us at Dune, as Gayatri kept the severity of her illness very private,” said Dune Group founder and executive chairman Daniel Rubin.

”She didn’t want it to affect her relationships with colleagues or partners. She had an amazing work ethic which she maintained until the end.

”Gayatri was above all a really nice person, a great mentor and leader and someone who was respected throughout the industry for her passion, knowledge and loyalty. She was an outstanding buying director with a great eye for product. With her close knit team, she built our men’s business into the force it is today contributing a large and increasing part of the group’s sales. She was the ultimate professional.

”Gayatri will be sorely missed by us all. Our condolences go out to her partner, Kenny, and her family and friends.”

After leaving university, Singh followed her passion for footwear and got a job with the fashion footwear brand Dolcis as an assistant buyer, before joining Shoe Studio in 2002, where she became men’s buyer.

In 2009, when Dune acquired Shoe Studio, Singh joined the team to head up its men’s department. She progressed from buyer to head of men’s buying in 2012, before becoming men’s buying director in May 2019.