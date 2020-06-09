Obituary: Kevin 'Mr Agent' Monahan

Tributes have poured in for Irish menswear agent Kevin Monahan, who died earlier this month after suffering a brain tumour.

Known as “Mr Agent” for his long association with the menswear agency industry in Ireland, Monahan represented Fred Perry since 1998.

John Flynn, chairman of Fred Perry, said: “In the 22 years that we knew him, his wit and personality defined him. He leaves with us a special joy for having known him. A decent man.”

Anne Marie Doherty, UK and Ireland ladies fashion buyer for fashion agency DV8 Fashion, said: “Absolutely heartbroken to hear this news – he was a true gentleman, one of a kind and will be sorely missed.”

Edward Harris, partner at Irish fashion agency Harris Agencies said: “Kevin was the absolute definition of a ‘people person’ - never happier than when engrossed in chats with his many friends within and without the global fashion industry.”

The team at Irish independent Evolve Clothing said: “Kevin was a true gentleman and a great help to us since our first meeting in 2008, in Drury Street Dublin. He lived and breathed the brand. His knowledge of fashion industry and particular menswear was immense, and he was always on hand to offer sound advice.

“Kevin has a deep connection with Donegal, spent time in the Gaeltacht here over the last number of years, touring small local tweed manufactures and learning the history and processes. We will miss calling to see Kevin, dapperly dressed in his quaint and tastefully decorated showroom where of which he took so much pride in at showroom in Fashion City.”