Obituary: Menswear accessories veteran Denis Hanks

Menswear accessories veteran Denis Hanks has died aged 86, after being diagnosed with cancer in March.

Manchester-born Hanks began his career as a sales representative for menswear brand Peter England, having completed his national service in the army.

For 25 years he sold the brand in the West End and City of London and across Middlesex, south London and Kent. This was followed by 10 years at Banner Shirts, before Hanks moved over to the tie trade with Brocklehurst.

When the business ceased trading in 1986, Hanks set up his own tie agency and developed a close working relationship with John Collins, formerly of Brocklehurst. The pair developed a business in handmade ties and supplied clients including Alfred Dunhill, Turnbull & Asser and Thomas Pink.

Hanks was of the old generation of menswear agents who dressed appropriately to do business, recalling he had to wear or hold a hat to be accepted by his potential clients in his early days.

While he accepted the changes in the menswear market seen over the decades, including the demise of many independents, Hanks found modern technology a challenge. He did not entertain emails and was renowned for producing many handwritten, highlighted letters.

A hugely respected and popular character in the premium menswear trade, Hanks continued to work until his recent illness, acting as an agent for Macclesfield-based club and corporate neckwear supplier Spurcroft. He joked he was winding down his career for most of his later working life.

A kind and generous man, Hanks had an incredible zest for camaraderie and belonged for many years to numerous clubs in central London, including the Victory Services Club, the Royal Over-Seas League and the Centurion Lacrosse Club, for which he played in his younger years.

Hanks was regarded as the “godfather” of The 39 Club, having been associated with the London agent’s association since 1968. He is credited with having masterminded with aplomb most of its social functions until 2019.

He was the club’s chairman, president and honorary secretary on various occasions. Club members remember him as “the most reliable, respectable and steadfastly loyal person to the end”.

Denis Hanks is survived by his wife of 55 years, Tricia, sons, Trevor and Philip, and grandchildren Isla and Jamie. He died on May 15 and his closed funeral will take place on June 4.