Obituary: Polly King brand manager Harley Almond

Almond was well known in the world of fashion wholesale. He started his career at Blitz Vintage and then had roles at Bay & Brown, JW Anderson, Tomorrow and, most recently, Polly King.

“Harley was always five steps ahead of everyone else,” said Polly King, owner of the eponymous agency. “He was a whirlwind of infectious energy that everyone wanted to be around. He had charisma, charm and a quick wit like no one else. He loved being in the showroom environment, where he excelled.”

Almond is survived by his father Greg, mother Julie, sister Poppy and brothers Louis and Josh.

His funeral is on Monday 15 April at Wootton Church in Northampton, at 2.30pm.