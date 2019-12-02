Obituary: Terry de Havilland dies aged 81

Eponymous footwear designer Terry de Havilland – famously nicknamed the “rock’n’roll cobbler” – has passed away aged 81.
A message on the luxury brand’s Instagram page said: “It is with great sadness that we have to announce that Terry de Havilland has died aged 81.
“Known as the ‘rock’n roll cobbler’ he made a significant contribution to footwear design and the world.
“He is survived by his wife and business partner Liz, his sons Jason and Caesar, and grandchildren Joseph, Leila, Jamie, India and Kai.
”Any messages of condolences will be forwarded to the family.”
De Havilland’s legendary career spans more than 50 years and saw him awarded the Drapers Footwear Lifetime Achievement Award in 2010. During his Drapers Interview, the London designer admitted that he “got into the footwear business almost by accident” and had no intention of following in his shoemaker parents’ footsteps.
De Havilland harnessed a string of celebrity clients in his 50-year career, including model Kate Moss and Lady Gaga, and is known for designing actor Tim Curry’s shoes in the film The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975).
Readers' comments (2)
GERARD LEVY2 December 2019 9:00 am
Terribly sad news. An absolute icon of the footwear world. RIP Terry
Daniel Robbins2 December 2019 3:10 pm
Very sad news. Very talented designer and also a really nice down to earth guy. A true character who was very much at the forefront of the London fashion scene in the early 70s.
Anyone who is interested to know something more about Terry should search out the documentary series Trouble at the Top featuring Terry de Havilland’s re-launch of his brand.
