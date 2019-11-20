Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Off the Record: M&S, Harvey Nichols and Vans

20 November 2019 By

1. odd m&s gojumpers

Go jumpers for Christmas: Marks and Spencer treated press, including Drapers, to an exclusive preview of its 2019 Christmas clothing ad: “Go jumpers for Christmas”. Nestled at the retailer’s Marble Arch store, which was suitably decked out with festive merchandise, guests enjoyed a front-row screening as well as a surprise performance from the dancers in the ad.

  • V&c breakfast drapers

    Breakfast briefing: Drapers gained insight on how brands can harness social media during a breakfast hosted by fashion recruitment and digital marketing company V&C. Grace Whelan (left) joined CEO Matthew Vohs (right) and Facebook’s UK head of retail, Michelle Capp (centre), at the Century Club in Soho. Capp gave delegates advice on how brands can drive awareness and sales using social media.

  • Harvey nichols christmas display 2019 northern lights on knightsbridge [1]

    A Scandi Christmas: Drapers’ Emily Sutherland and Harriet Brown, headed to Harvey Nichols to celebrate the department store’s Christmas windows and a new festive pop-up on the fifth floor. In keeping with the Scandi theme of the luxury retailer's windows, guests enjoyed meatballs and cinnamon buns, as well as ice-cream cocktails.

  • Carnaby christmas2

    Carnaby's green lights: On 7 November, Rolling Stones star Ronnie Wood headed to London's Carnaby Street to switch on a 100% sustainable ocean-themed light installation. Thousands of shoppers attended the evening event, and more than 100 brands offered 20% discounts, complimentary gifts and in-store events.

  • 191105 gloverall royal visit 0253

    By royal approval: The UK Fashion & Textile Association (UKFT) hosted its president, The Princess Royal, during a trip to London last week, during which she also visited duffle coat manufacturer Gloverall. The UKFT updated her on latest plans and introduced her to new team members. It also revealed its three-year project to promote careers in fashion and textile manufacturing to young people across the UK, and to raise the profile of textile companies at overseas trade shows.

  • Mcarthurglen designer outlet ashford (2)

    A shopping mecca: McArthurGlen Ashford Designer Outlet (Kent) celebrated its 100,000 sq ft extension last week, with a ribbon cutting ceremony attended by Damian Green, conservative MP for Ashford, and McArthurGlen CEO Julia Calabrese. The new area boasts a live wall installation featuring 120,000 plants, on which centre owner McArthurGlen partnered with green infrastructure company Biotecture. Visitors can shop at more than 75 retail stores, including Hugo Boss, Nike and AllSaints.

  • Vans ebaycharity

    Going once, going twice: To celebrate its #VansCheckerboardDay on 21 November, footwear brand Vans is running a charity auction in partnership with Ebay for Charity until that date. The event encourages fans to bid for their favourite products, including one-of-a-kind Vans shoes and backpacks, all proceeds will be donated to Imagination Org, which supports creativity and entrepreneurship in children around the world.

 

 

