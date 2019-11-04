Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Off the Record: Pantherella, Flannels and Coach

4 November 2019 By

Pantherella_Drapers

From socks to scarves: Heritage sock brand Pantherella hosted an intimate breakfast at Balthazar in London's Covent Garden last week to celebrate the launch of its first-ever scarf collection. Drapers’ Katie Imms (left) joined Pantherella MD and fifth generation sock-maker Justin Hall and model Richard Biedul, who stars in the scarf campaign.

  • Raye singing at Flannels Oxford Street

    Flashy Flannels: Drapers sipped champagne and ate bespoke Flannels burgers at the luxury retailer’s Oxford Street flagship to celebrate the launch of its autumn 19 collections last week. Guests were serenaded by singer-songwriter Raye (pictured) – who stars in the autumn campaign – before a DJ set that ran late into the evening.

  • Coach Maya Jama London parade

    Frightfully Coach: US luxury label Coach got involved with Halloween celebrations by hosting a surprise New York-inspired “spooky” parade across London. TV and radio presenter Maya Jama (pictured centre, in silver), led the performers and 10 Coach-themed horse and carriages from Pall Mall (St James) to the brand’s shop on Regent Street. Customers were teased about the event in the run-up via WhatsApp.

  • Prince of Wales Prince Charles Campaign For Wool

    Focus on wool-being: To help develop the UK’s relationship with Japan, The Prince of Wales visited the British Embassy in Japan where a number of events are taking place to promote UK “excellence in business, innovation, culture, arts and education.” This includes a display from the Campaign for Wool, highlighting the material’s sustainable credentials and effects on well-being, such as wool nightwear aiding sleep.

  • Jacamo Mikael Lawal Wayne Gordon David Karim

    The Jacamo man: Menswear brand Jacamo has unveiled its winter 19 campaign, starring boxer Mikael Lawal, athlete Wayne Gordon and model David Karim. It claims to “look beyond size” and instead focus on the emotional traits that make up the “Jacamo man”.

