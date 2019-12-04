Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Off the Record with Alexander McQueen, Jacamo and Shrimps

4 December 2019 By

Shoe zone slipper cafe 6

Black Friday haven: Footwear retailer Shoe Zone opened its one-day “Slipper Cafe” pop-up on Black Friday, to help shoppers escape from the hustle and bustle. Hosted at Hello Darling in London’s Waterloo, the cafe was centred around “all things comfort”, and Shoe Zone gave every guest a pair of slippers upon arrival.

    Black Friday haven: Footwear retailer Shoe Zone opened its one-day “Slipper Cafe” pop-up on Black Friday, to help shoppers escape from the hustle and bustle. Hosted at Hello Darling in London’s Waterloo, the cafe was centred around “all things comfort”, and Shoe Zone gave every guest a pair of slippers upon arrival.

  • Jacamo

    N Brown Group’s big-and-tall menswear retailer Jacamo took over a London pub last week with the hope of creating a “safe space” for customers to meet up and discuss the issues that modern men face. The “Jacamo Arm-in-Arms” on Mitre Street in east London invited male members of the public to enjoy a pint on the house, and attend three panel discussions on issues such as self-image and body confidence. There was also live music, a stylist and a free trim from a local barber on offer.

  • Gettyimages 1184808361

    What a relief! Model Naomi Campbell opened her fourth-ever charity pop-up store at Westfield London in White City last week, to raise money for education and employability programmes for young people. The Fashion for Relief store sells designer pieces donated by luxury brands and celebrities such as models Yasmin Le Bon and Twiggy. Guests included singer Boy George (with Campbell).

  • Shrimps

    London fashion brand Shrimps unveiled its resort 20 collection at creative director Hannah Weiland’s favourite pub, The Cow on Westbourne Park Road, last week. The Dolly Parton-themed event was in keeping with the collection’s inspiration, and featured a tribute act. Guests could get transfer tattoos and indulge in American-style canapes such as fishcakes, served by staff in cowboy hats.

  • Alexander mcqueen

    in full bloom Alexander McQueen opened “Roses”, an exhibition of some of its catwalk designs, at its Old Bond Street flagship last week. It includes two finale pieces: Sarah Burton’s red rose dress worn in its autumn 19 show, and a piece by the late founder Lee Alexander McQueen, and has step-by-step demonstrations of how they were made, videos and sample work.

  • Westfield

Find out what's been happening on the fashion retail social scene.

 

 

 

 

