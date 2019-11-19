Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Off the Record with Cudoni, Hype and Timberland

19 November 2019 By

Drapers_Millie Mackintosh_Cudoni

Millie helps Maggie's: Drapers’ Katie Imms (left) joined luxury resale etailer Cudoni for breakfast at Hide restaurant in Piccadilly last week, to celebrate its latest project with TV star Millie Mackintosh (right). Mackintosh is selling a curated edit of her own pieces on Cudoni, and will donate all proceeds to cancer charity Maggie’s.

  • Drapers_Millie Mackintosh_Cudoni

  • Hype

    Beer o’clock: Last week, Drapers’ Isabella Fish headed to event space Kachette in London's Old Street for the launch of Hype x Budweiser. Guests were treated to pizza and bottles of Bud as they perused the collection that boasts T-shirts, sweat sets, a Cuban-collared shirt, and a puffer jacket. The collaboration also introduced the first-ever Budweiser can-shape backpack, which has a removable bottle opener and a premium cool bag lining.

  • Timberland nnh 191113 james north 4365

    Time for Timberland: Timberland had two things to celebrate this week: the launch of its “purpose-led” store on Carnaby Street in London, and its documentary made with MTV star and rapper Loyle Carner. “Timberland Presents Concrete Green with Loyle Carner” looks at the “urban greening" project in Carner’s home turf, Croydon. As well as enjoying drinks and nibbles in the new space, the event included a Q&A session with the documentary director, Paula Haydock, Timberland’s vice-president of global marketing Argu Secilmis, Daniel Raven-Ellison from community action group National Park City and Beth Collier, a psychotherapist expert featured in the documentary.

  • Fashmash livia firth 0419

    Getting greener: Livia Firth (right), the founder of sustainability consultancy Eco-Age, gave her forthright views on “greenwashing" in fashion at the latest event from fashion and digital networking organisation FashMash in London last week. FashMash co-founder and Drapers 30 Under 30 alumna Rosanna Falconer interviewed Firth on stage at The Bloomsbury Hotel, where the campaigner talked about why it is time fashion cleaned up its act.

    Source:Holly Falconer

  • Clarity

    An anniversary to remember: Executive search firm Clarity, set up by Fran Minogue, hosted the crème de la crème of retail at its eighth anniversary drinks in the event space below the Smeg flagship in London. Drapers’ Kirsty McGregor (left) joined guests including James Bidwell and his wife Sophie Bidwell (check), founders of consultancy Re_Set, which helps retailers and other businesses deal with disruption.

  • Peacocks £6 make a wish scarlettjpg

    Wishing for more: As part of value retailer Peacocks’ new partnership with children’s charity Make-A-Wish, it aims to raise £250,000 to “make as many wishes for children with critical illnesses come true”. Its efforts will range from employee fundraising projects to selling branded Make-A-Wish products (modelled by reality TV personality Scarlett Moffatt), to donating 15% of sales from selected Christmas lines to the charity.

  • Ted Baker_Wrap Up London

    Ted Baker gives back: Ted Baker has become the first official fashion brand to team up with Wrap Up London – the campaign that delivers unwanted coats to people in need across the UK. As part of its support, Ted Baker created “drop shops” across its UK branches last week, accepting customers’ unwanted coats and delivering them to each store’s local Wrap Up collection point. Customers received a 15% off voucher in return for their charitable efforts.

    Source:Little Red Panda

Find out what’s been happening on the fashion retail social scene.

 

 

