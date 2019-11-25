Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Off the Record with Nobis, Christian Louboutin and Revolve

25 November 2019 By

Anna pangbourne of fashion and textile children's trust, suzanne tosrney from primark and drapers editor kirsty mcgregor

Giving is winning: Anna Pangbourne of Fashion and Textile Children’s Trust (left) presented Suzanne Torsney from Primark (centre, with Drapers editor Kirsty McGregor) with the top prize from the silent auction at last week’s Drapers Awards: a mini-break in the Cotswolds with unspecified “extras”. Guests on the night raised a total of £17,000 for the charity, which helps families working in the fashion and textiles industry who are facing hardship.

Find out what’s been happening on the fashion retail social scene.

 

 

 

