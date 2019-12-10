Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Off the Record with Stèe Atelier, Bottega Veneta and Kitri

10 December 2019

Stee Atelier Selfridfges

Bags of fun: Drapers joined Estelle Orilland, founder of accessories brand Stèe Atelier, at the Brasserie of Light in Selfridges' London flagship last week, to celebrate the launch of the brand’s Neo ring bag into the department store. Guests chatted over breakfast, and nibbled biscuits shaped like Stèe Atelier’s bags.

  Bottega diner photo by robin hill (c) hi res (8)

    Designer diner: Luxury design house Bottega Veneta has taken over a Miami-based diner until 14 December, to mark the launch of its new in the city. Decked out in Bottega branding, there is a strong focus on its signature colour – gold – and themed exclusives, such as branded paper straws, napkins and cutlery. The “Bottega Diner” is open to the public, who can sample the menu of burgers, sides and milkshakes.

  Marguerite x kitri � luke fullalove 2 14

    Disco fever" Womenswear brand Kitri headed to east London for a disco-themed party last week. Guests including Drapers features editor Emily Sutherland and fashion and features writer Harriet Brown enjoyed a 1970s-themed feast at Bethnal Green Working Men’s Club and danced the night away to funk and soul hits from decades gone by.

  Boohoo xmas

    Christmas cheer: Boohoo Group owners the Kamani family have donated around £50,000 worth of toys to Cash for Kids’ 2019 Mission Christmas campaign. The annual toy appeal aims to provide disadvantaged children across the UK with some festive cheer, by making sure that they have presents to open on Christmas morning. Run by media company Bauer Group, Cash for Kids aims to help children “live life to the full”. Pictured from left are: Samir Kamani; family friend actress and model Karrueche Tran; Umar Kamani; Aisha Kamani and Adam Kamani.

  Westfield london merry mutts motel

    Happy hounds: Shopping centre Westfield London last week unveiled its “Merry Mutts Motel” – a festive-themed dog drop-off service for busy owners. Run in partnership with dog walkers Urban Mutts, the five-day experience aimed to help dog owners juggle their Christmas social calendars and responsibilities as a pet owner, by enabling them to drop their dog off for a two-hour period.

  Silhouettes visuals

    Sock support: Sock brand Stance has partnered with UK homelessness charity Centrepoint to help it support 16-to-25-year-old homeless people. It kicked off on National Sock Day (4 December) by donating a pair of socks to the charity for every pair sold in store and online.

Find out what's been happening on the fashion retail social scene.

 

 

 

