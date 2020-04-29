Off-White, Balenciaga and Nike named world's hottest brands

Virgil Abloh’s Off-White has retained its title as the “hottest” brand in the world and sportswear giant Nike is rocketing up consumers’ wish-lists during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Off-White’s highly engaged social media following has helped the label to retain the top spot on fashion search platform Lyst’s Index, which analyses shopper’s browsing, searching and buying patterns to determine the top 20 most popular brands each quarter.

It is the third consecutive quarter that Off-White has topped the list.

An Off-White arrow-print facemask – demand for facemasks has soared by 496% in the first quarter of 2020, Lyst indicates – proved the most popular menswear product during the period.

Balenciaga took second spot on the Lyst Index following an impactful autumn 20 show at Paris Fashion Week in March, which feature a flooded catwalk to raise awareness of climate change.

Nike was among the fastest risers on the Index during the first quarter of 2020. The sportswear was propelled into third position, edging Gucci into fourth place, as a result of increased consumer demand for gym gear, hoodies and tracksuit bottoms during global lockdowns resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic. Nike also benefited from a spike in sales from its long-running sneaker collaboration with basketball star Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash earlier this year.

Among the hottest womenswear products during the quarter were Bottega Veneta’s Cassette bag, patterned Gucci tights and a tiger sweatshirt from Anine Bing. New entrants on the Lyst Index included French luxury label Jacquemus in fifteenth place and US designers Thom Browne and Rick Owens in 19th and 20th place, respectively.

In menswear, the hottest products included a fleece zip sweater from Loewe, a Gucci and Disney collaboration hoodie and cargo trousers from Stone Island.

Lyst finds the hottest products by monitoring social media mentions, online searches, page views and sales.

“The Lyst Index shows that consumer allegiance to powerful brands remains strong, even in these uncertain times,” said Lyst co-founder and CEO Chris Morton. “But the way in which people interact with brands and shop for fashion is changing fast. The Covid-19 crisis is accelerating shifts that were already happening in our industry and catalysing further changes. In this unprecedented moment, digital is more important than ever to fashion brands. Information and communication are key for our community.”