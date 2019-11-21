Office CEO resigns

The chief executive of footwear retailer Office, Lorenzo Moretti, has resigned after just one year at the business.

Chief operating officer Kerry van der Merwe has been appointed as interim managing director with immediate effect.

Moretti joined Office as CEO designate in October 2018 and took on the role the following month. He previously spent four years at Nike.

Van der Merwe has worked at Office since 2016 and has 20 years’ experience in the consumer and fashion retail industry, 14 years of which she spent with Office parent company Truworths International Group.

Michael Mark, chairman, Office UK said: “I regret to announce the resignation of Lorenzo Moretti as chief executive officer and I would like to thank him for his invaluable contribution during his time at Office.

“Kerry has had an extraordinary track record with Office as leader of a diverse spread of business operations including finance, IT, HR and property. This broad responsibility has enabled her to actively participate in the development, implementation and successful execution of multiple business strategies.

“The business is in strong hands under Kerry and her senior team’s leadership and they will continue to drive significant improvement and growth initiatives in Office in close collaboration with the many brands with whom we partner.”