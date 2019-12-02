Oliver Bonas Southside store moves to ‘bigger and brighter’ location

The Oliver Bonas store in Wandsworth’s Southside Shopping Centre is relocating to a bigger site within the mall, the retailer has announced.

The new 3,170 sq ft site will open on 3 December and is located in the central mall, replacing the old Topshop, as opposed to the south mall, where the old 731 sq ft store stood.

Oliver Tress, founder and MD, said: “Upgrading our store at Southside has been on our wish-list for some time. Patience paid off and we are thrilled to be moving into the old Topshop unit. Our in-house store design team have created a wonderful and very beautiful store, showing off our fashion and homeware collection in-full for the first time in Wandsworth.”

The retailer is marking the opening with an in-store promotion whereby customers on the day will receive an exclusive “Pepe the Penguin” card holder, designed by the Oliver Bonas design team.

Oliver Bonas now has 85 stores across the UK, having launched as an independent on Fulham Road in 1993. In February of this year the company announced it was opening eight new sites in 2019.