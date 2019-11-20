Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Oliver Brown hires new head cutter

20 November 2019 By

Luxury British tailoring house Oliver Brown has appointed former Gieves & Hawkes bespoke undercutter, Riki Brockman, as its new head cutter.

Brockman joins from Couch & Hoskin, where he was bespoke cutter fitter between February 2018 and November this year. Before that, he was bespoke undercutter at Gieves and Hawkes, sales associate at Carhartt and concessions manager at Topshop. 

In 2017, he won the prestigious Golden Shears Award, dubbed the ‘’Oscars of Savile Row’’.

 

You might also like...

