Omnichannel success fuels growth at Quiz

Retail veteran Bill Grimsey explains why he is conducting a second review into Britain’s high streets and how retailers can prepare for the future.
The Drapers Independent Awards celebrate the most influential brands and highly-respected independent retailers, and reward those businesses that are changing the landscape of fashion. If this sounds like your business, enter now
Versace, DKNY and Gucci have all banned the use of fur in their collections. As fake fur becomes a fashion staple, Drapers analyses the shift, and asks whether fake fur deserves its ethically clean reputation.
The Drapers Digital Festival 2018 will be the world’s largest gathering of fashion ecommerce and digital professionals. More than 700 delegates attend the festival to learn, celebrate, innovate and shape the future. Book your place now