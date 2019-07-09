One to watch: luxe activewear brand Wone

Luxury, performance led women’s activewear brand Wone is a name to watch out for on the activewear scene – with impressive new backers and soaring sales.

The US brand was co-founded by Kirstin Hildebrand, former creative concept director at Nike, and her husband Ryan Hildebrand, who works in finance.

Wone creates high performance activewear that aims to fuse elite performance technology and functionality with sophisticated, minimal designs.

Styles make use of patented activewear technology, and are developed through extensive testing by customers. The aesthetic is paired back and modern, with blocked dark colours and classic, unembellished sporty styles.

The brand recently secured $1.4m (£1.12m) in seed funding from venture capitalist firm Bolt.

The business currently has 10 stockists, including Barney’s in the US and Net-a-Porter. The first two collections from Wone sold-out completely, and the brand says revenues are already “in the single digit millions [dollars]”.

Prices range from £90 for a top to £290 for outerwear; +1 949-484-9663; wearewone.com