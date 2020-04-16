Online clothing sales plummet in March

Online clothing sales fell 23.1% in March year on year as the government’s home-isolation rules came into force, new data has shown.

The latest IMRG Capgemini eRetail Sales Index revealed that menswear was down a staggering 42.9% in March, while footwear dropped 32.8%.

Overall growth for retail sales in March was down 5.1% year on year.

However, non-fashion categories grew: garden sales were up 94.4% year on year, beauty rose 36% and electrical goods surged 40%.

Lucy Gibbs, managing consultant of retail insight at Capgemini, said: “Online sales performance this month is a mixed story, as retailers are faced with a multitude of challenges.

“‘Non-essential’ stores closed their doors on the high street, which led to the majority of multichannel retailers gaining a boost in online performance in the latter half of the month as consumers channelled their demand into digital.

”However, the changing demand and customer needs has also polarised impacts on different product categories where the appetite for fashion dropped off significantly compared with garden, home and electrical, which are seeing unusually high demand as we spend more time at home.

“Next month we are likely to see a continued rise in online demand. However, it has never been more important to listen to consumer needs to respond to new spending patterns, communicate in a way that resonates with the concerns and needs of customers and using datapoints to inform next steps as we navigate through the changes.”