Online discounting reaches Black Friday levels

The number of retailers running online sales reached “Black Friday levels” during May, new research by “Big Four” auditing firm PwC has found.

An analysis of 110 online retailers shows that almost all (81%) held a Sale or special promotion during the second May bank holiday.

This puts the Sale period on par with Black Friday which saw 88% of online retailers offer discounts last year, according to PwC.

Fashion was particularly heavily promoted over the long weekend, with 85% of retailers slashing prices, typically offering between 41% and 60% off.

Lisa Hooker, consumer markets leader at PwC, said that the online Sales may mean fewer in-store discounts when shops in England are allowed to open from 15 June.

“It’s likely there won’t be big discounts next week and if queues for recently reopened retailers have shown us anything, it’s possible that pent up consumer demand may in fact lead to good news for retailers trying to preserve margins”, she said.

The lockdown is estimated to have left fashion retailers with £15bn of unsold stock to shift before the end of the season meaning more discounting may follow.

Hooker added: “If June trading does not make a big enough dent in stocks, we predict a rush of promotions and sales later in the summer.”