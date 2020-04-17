Online sales reach record levels under lockdown

Non-store retail sales showed the biggest like-for-like increase since January 2010 in the week to 12 April, more than doubling year on year by 125.1%

It is the biggest increase since the BDO High Street Sales Tracker introduced the category more than 10 years ago.

However, total fashion like-for-like sales experienced a fifth consecutive week of double-digit reductions as all non-essential stores remained closed under coronavirus restrictions. Sales dropped 39.2% for the week from a base of 2.04% in the same period last year.

Total like-for-like sales across fashion, homeware and lifestyle fell 39% for the week to 12 April, from a base of 2.6% in the same week in 2019.

Overall footfall plummeted to a record low, decreasing 81.3% overall year on year. Shopping centres showed the steepest decline, of 85.4%. High street footfall sank 84.2% and retail parks’ dropped by 70.8%.

The government yesterday announced it would extend the nationwide lockdown for a further three weeks.