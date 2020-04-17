Online sales reach record levels under lockdown

Non-store retail sales showed the biggest like-for-like increase since January 2010 in the week to 12 April, more than doubling year on year by 125.1%
It is the biggest increase since the BDO High Street Sales Tracker introduced the category more than 10 years ago.
However, total fashion like-for-like sales experienced a fifth consecutive week of double-digit reductions as all non-essential stores remained closed under coronavirus restrictions. Sales dropped 39.2% for the week from a base of 2.04% in the same period last year.
Total like-for-like sales across fashion, homeware and lifestyle fell 39% for the week to 12 April, from a base of 2.6% in the same week in 2019.
Overall footfall plummeted to a record low, decreasing 81.3% overall year on year. Shopping centres showed the steepest decline, of 85.4%. High street footfall sank 84.2% and retail parks’ dropped by 70.8%.
The government yesterday announced it would extend the nationwide lockdown for a further three weeks.
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.