Online stores open on Facebook and Instagram

Facebook has accelerated and extended the launch of its shopping platform as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The social media company is expanding its ecommerce capabilities by making it possible for businesses to sell products directly on their Facebook and Instagram pages, on a no-fee basis.

The initial stage of the “Facebook Shops” rollout has been brought forward and extended to help businesses that were struggling during the coronavirus lockdown.

The platform is free to use and is designed as a mobile-first shopping experience. The stores will appear on business pages, Instagram profiles and through targeted ads.