Outdoor specialist Montane sold to investors

Outdoor clothing and accessories company Montane has been bought by consumer brand investor Inverleith for an undisclosed sum.

Edinburgh-based Inverleith has secured a majority stake in the company, which is stocked in Go Outdoors, Cotswold Outdoor, Blacks and other specialist outdoor retailers.

Managing director at Montane, Jake Doxat, will step back from his role after a period of transition but will remain a board director and minority shareholder.

Doxat said: “After two decades at the helm, it is time to hand over the reins of Montane to a passionate new owner who recognises the strength of Montane’s differentiated position, who shares the company’s values and beliefs and who has the consumer and commercial expertise to help steer the company to its next level of growth.”

The business had a turnover of £13m for the year ending 30 September 2018, with an operating profit of just over £1m.