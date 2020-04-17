Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We use cookies to personalise your experience; learn more in our Privacy and Cookie Policy. You can opt out of some cookies by adjusting your browser settings; see the cookie policy for details. By using this site, you agree to our use of cookies.
 Menu 

Pandemic clause added to new Bonmarché leases

17 April 2020By

Full screenbonmarche sussex

EWM Group is including a pandemic clause into new leases for Bonmarché stores, having rescued the retailer from administration.

The clause ensures that the group will not be required to pay rent on the stores until the government lockdown is lifted and non-essential stores are permitted to re-open. 

It also means that should another pandemic hit and national or local restrictions are enforced, rents will be paused or even refunded until the lockdown is lifted. 

Philip Day’s EWM Group rescued Bonmarché from administration in February The company acquired most of Bonmarché’s assets, including stock and around 200 stores. 

The new pandemic clause will not be rolled out to EWM Group’s other fascias Peacocks, Jaeger or Jane Norman. 

A spokesman for Bonmarché said: “Where we are currently signing new leases for Bonmarché stores. We have agreed with landlords a new pandemic clause. The upshot of the clause is that new leases will start only when the stores can reopen and restrictions due to coronavirus are lifted.

“This was mutually agreed between Bonmarché and landlords so that new leases could be signed during this unusual period.”

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.