Panorama to open insolvency proceedings

3 March 2020By

Full screenPanorama

Berlin trade show Panorama has reportedly filed an application to open insolvency proceedings and is planning to launch a new format. 

It applied to open proceedings on its own assets at the Berlin district court of Charlottenburg on 28 February, TextilWirtschaft reported.

“We have pulled the plug,” Panorama Berlin and Selvedge Run organizer and managing director Jörg Wichmann told the German publication.  

“Now it’s our goal to create a new format. Things will definitely proceed in Tempelhof in summer.”

Panorama, which now includes sustainable show Neonyt and premium denim exhibitions Selvedge Run and Zeitgeist, moved to a new home in the former Tempelhof airport – home to Berlin trade show Bread & Butter at its height – for autumn 20. The autumn 20 Berlin shows ran on 14-16 January.

Drapers has contacted the trade show organisers for comment. 

You might also like...

