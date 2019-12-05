Pantone reveals colour of the year for 2020

The Pantone Color Institute has identified “Classic Blue” as the colour of the year for 2020.

Pantone said the shade of blue is meant to symbolise “protection, stability, peace and confidence, as well as encouraging deep thinking, open mindfulness and communication”.

For the first time, Pantone said it has judged the colours on taste, texture, scent and sound, as well as sight.

Pantone colour of the year 2020 19-4052 Classic Blue

“As we all head into a new era, we wanted to challenge ourselves to find inspiration from new sources that not only evolve our ’Color of the Year’ platform, but also help our global audiences achieve richer and more rewarding color experiences,” said Laurie Pressman, vice-president of the Pantone Color Institute,

“This desire, combined with the emotional properties of Pantone 19-4052 Classic Blue, motivated us to expand beyond the visual, to bring the 2020 Pantone Color of the Year to life through a multi-sensory experience.”