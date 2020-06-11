Patagonia CEO exits

Patagonia chief executive and president Rose Marcario is stepping down after more than seven years at the helm.

Marcario joined the US outdoor clothing retailer in 2008 as chief operating officer and chief financial officer, before becoming CEO and president in 2013.

She will leave the business on 12 June.

Doug Freeman, chief operating officer at Patagonia, will oversee the transition until a replacement is found.

“Rose has grown our advocacy efforts in ways I could never have imagined. With Rose at the helm, we are leading an overdue revolution in agriculture, challenging this administration’s evil environmental rollbacks, growing a movement to increase voter participation in our elections and raising the bar on building our product in the most responsible manner possible,” said Patagonia founder, Yvon Chouinard.