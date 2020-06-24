Patagonia pulls Facebook advertising

Outerwear brand Patagonia is to axe all advertising on Facebook and Instagram amid concerns over the platforms’ owner’s influence on issues ranging from the coronavirus pandemic to racial justice.

The retailer, based in California, said the action would take place for the month of July and possibly longer.

”Patagonia is proud to join the Stop Hate for Profit campaign”, the company said. “We will pull all ads on Facebook and Instagram, effective immediately, through at least the end of July, pending meaningful action from the social media giant.

“For too long, Facebook has failed to take sufficient steps to stop the spread of hateful lies and dangerous propaganda on its platform.”

Patagonia joins The North Face and outdoor gear company REI, which have announced similar advertising bans in recent days.