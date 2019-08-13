Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Exclusive: Paul Finucane to exit Harvey Nichols

13 August 2019By

Harvey Nichols’ group stores and trading director, Paul Finucane, is leaving the business after 15 years to pursue new career opportunities at the end of this month, Drapers can reveal.

Finucane joined the department store business in 2004 as general manager of its Knightsbridge flagship. He was latterly promoted to store director, group stores director and then to his current role in 2013. He joined the management board in 2009. 

Before working at Harvey Nichols, Finucane spent 20 years at Harrods as divisional sales manager and then as general manager for fashion, accessories, home and technology.

A spokesman from Harvey Nichols said: ”We would like to thank Paul for his significant contribution to the business and his passion for Harvey Nichols as a brand ambassador. We wish him every success for the future.” 

