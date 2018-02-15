Paul Smith to open King’s Cross store

The autumn 18 edition of Milanese footwear trade show Micam (11-14 February) flourished this season as it mopped up exhibitors and buyers from the demise of Düsseldorf show GDS.
The Drapers Independent Awards celebrate the most influential brands and highly-respected independent retailers, and reward those businesses that are changing the landscape of fashion. If this sounds like your business, enter now
Julia Jaconelli’s eye for unique product and knowledge of her customers has led premium womenswear independent Courtyard to 20 years of success – and the award for Best Womenswear Independent at last year’s Drapers Independents Awards.
As consumer spending is squeezed, shoppers are splashing out on lingerie and hosiery. Drapers finds out which are the strongest-selling styles and why
The Drapers Digital Festival 2018 will be the world’s largest gathering of fashion ecommerce and digital professionals. More than 700 delegates attend the festival to learn, celebrate, innovate and shape the future. Book your place now
Julia Jaconelli’s eye for unique product and knowledge of her customers has led premium womenswear independent Courtyard to 20 years of success – and the award for Best Womenswear Independent at last year’s Drapers Independents Awards.