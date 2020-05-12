Paul's Boutique founders exit

The founders of British accessories brand Paul’s Boutique have decided to leave the business after 20 years, Drapers can reveal.

Paul and Emma Slade, co-founders, and creative and managing directors respectively, have left the company to focus on new projects.

Paul Slade said in an email seen by Drapers: “Emma and I would like to thank the PB team, both past and present, all our customers and all our partners, both in the UK and internationally, for supporting us and the brand throughout the last 20 years.

“It has been an extraordinary journey, but now we feel the time is right to hand over the reins. With the new owners now well transitioned in the company, we feel happy and confident that we can step back and let them take the brand to the next level and realise it’s true global potential.”

Paul’s Boutique began life in 2000 with a second-hand sewing machine, customised army surplus clothing and a market stall on west London’s Portobello Road. It was picked up first by Topshop in 2001, then by Selfridges in 2002.