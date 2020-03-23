Peacocks has cancelled all of its future orders until June 20 in an attempt to mitigate the effect of coronavirus on its business, Drapers can reveal.

The value retailer, owned by Edinburgh Woolen Mill’s Philip Day, has written to suppliers cancelling all pending orders for spring 20.

It follows news that Primark has cancelled all new orders, and New Look has put a halt on all current and future production.

In an email sent around two weeks ago, Peacocks said it had experienced a 50% decline in footfall.



The retailer also offered suppliers three options concerning stock delivered into warehouses from 16 March, alongside that which was currently handed over for shipment at the time of the email, and stock currently on the water.

Suppliers can either accept to be paid when all the stock is sold, accept a 50% discount on all of the stock, or arrange for stock to be returned to them from the UK.

Peacocks said in the email: “We appreciate that this is extreme measures, but we are in extreme times. We very much still value you as a supplier but unfortunately there will be no exceptions to this, and no stock will be allowed to be delivered into the business.”

A spokesperson for Peacocks said: “In the midst of unprecedented challenges on the high street, we are taking active steps to provide our suppliers with as many options as possible.

“A number of weeks ago, as soon as we started to foresee a downturn on the high street, we contacted all our suppliers directly and as early as possible to provide them with a number of options for stock that had yet to be delivered to our warehouse. This was an essential step as otherwise we would be taking delivery of stock that we simply could not sell.

“Recognising the uncertain environment, rather than simply return stock, we proactively offered our suppliers a number of different options. As this was a number of weeks ago, we have since discussed these matters with all our suppliers individually to find a solution that works for them.”

