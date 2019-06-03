Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Pension issues could derail Arcadia CVA

3 June 2019 By

The Pension Protection Fund could vote against Arcadia’s restructuring plans at a meeting due to be held later this week.

More from: Editor's Comment: Hard lessons for the once-mighty Arcadia

Sir Philip Green

Sir Philip Green

The government-backed security scheme has said it is prepared to vote against a company voluntary arrangement (CVA) for Sir Philip Green’s retail empire that includes the closure of 23  of its 566 stores, The Times has reported.

Arcadia must win approval from 75% of its creditors to push forward with the plans, which also involve the slashing of rents and revised lease terms across a further 194 stores.

More store closures are expected at Miss Selfridge and Evans as the property holding companies for both retailers teeter on the brink of administration. Six Miss Selfridge stores and 19 Evans stores will be affected by the expected administrations.

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.