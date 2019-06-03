Pensions watchdog could derail Arcadia CVA

The Pensions Protection Fund could vote against Arcadia’s restructuring plans at a meeting due to be held later this week.

The watchdog has said it is prepared to vote against a company voluntary arrangement (CVA) that would see Sir Philip Green’s retail empire shutter 23 stores, according to the Times.

Arcadia must win approval from 75% of its creditors to push forward with the plans, which will also see it slash rents and revise lease terms across a further 194 locations.

Further store closures are expected at Miss Selfridge and Evans as the property holding companies for both retailers teeter on the brink of administration. Six Miss Selfridge stores and 19 Evans stores will be affected by the expected administrations.