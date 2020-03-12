Pentland Brands revealed today how the business has built its sustainability strategy “from the inside out” at Drapers Sustainable Fashion 2020.
Sara Brennan (left), head of corporate responsibility, Jeremy Barton (right), footwear developer, and Rebecca Bennett (centre), materials specialist – applied innovation, told delegates how Pentland Brands is gathering employees to create an interactive strategy that inspires action to remediate issues that are facing the industry and planet.
The group owns global brands including Speedo, Canterbury and Berghaus.
Brennan said: “[A few years ago] we started putting in fortnightly meetings and started thinking about what we wanted to achieve from our [sustainability] strategy.
“In May 2019, we held our first employee-led workshop, where we discussed challenges and opportunities as a business, and about tackling some of these issues.
“We took all the ideas and themed them into different themes and started to build our draft sustainability strategy.”
The strategy launched globally last month. Sustainable initiatives across the group include recycling in-store, reducing water consumption, “swap out” for sustainable materials, unlimited repairs, researching recycled polybags, sustainable footwear, exploring product footprints, solar power, “nothing” to landfill and recycled paper use.
Bennett said: “What started as three of us, now has around 50 people across Pentland. People come and join the group because they want to be part of it. We’re no longer just about selecting sustainable materials for sustainable products.
“We’ve now got a focus on bringing all our initiatives together.”
She added: “For Pentland, performance and durability are what we are known for. When we look at the impact of the materials we use on the planet, we can’t simply look at what the material is made from. We want to make our Pentland products in a sustainable way.”
