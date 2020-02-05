Pepco revenues driven by store expansion

Revenues at value fashion and homeware retailer Pepco increased 6.6% to £597m for the three months ending December 2019, compared to the same quarter in the previous year.

The Pepco Group-owned eastern European retailer expanded its store portfolio by 20% year on year, opening 94 new stores. It now has 1,898 Pepco stores.

It expects to open around 300 further stores in the full financial year. This will include Pepco’s first Italian store in April, which will increase to a trial of ten stores in the country by the end of the calendar year.

The retailer said: ”Pepco’s growth reflects the continued investment in the customer offer with toys, benefitting from earlier introduction into stores and a widened product offer, and seasonal decorations performing particularly strongly.”