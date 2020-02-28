Peter Pilotto to "take a break" to refocus brand

The design duo behind Peter Pilotto have announced they are pausing the brand to reasses its future.

The news was announced via an Instagram post from the brand, which said: “After 12 exhilarating years of collaboration Peter Pilotto, and Christopher De Vos have decided to take a break and pause their eponymous brand.

“During the imminent break, Peter and Christopher will reassess all aspects of the future of the brand, it’s [sic] structure, business model and operations.”

The pair commented: ”We have loved working together and love what we have created with Peter Pilotto. The brand is a true blend of our passions and creativity but we need time to pause and rethink before we explore our next steps in this rapidly changing world. We are excited about our next phase, whether separately or jointly.”

The brand did not show at London Fashion Week for autumn 20.

However, it gained international exposure less than 18 months ago when Princess Eugenie chose the designers to create her royal wedding dress.

Pilotto and De Vos thanked their investors “who have confirmed that we will continue to own the Peter Pillotto brand”.