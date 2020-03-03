Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Phase Eight brand director steps down

3 March 2020By

Judith Bremner

Judith Bremner will step down as brand director of Phase Eight at the end of June, after 18 years. 

Following a career in design at Max Mara and Monsoon, Bremner joined Phase Eight as brand director in 2002, when the brand was in its infancy.

Bremner helped launch occasionwear under the Collection 8 label, and a dedicated plus-size collection under the Studio 8 label. She also assisted in the relaunch of the Damsel in a Dress brand after it was acquired by Phase Eight’s parent company, TFG London. 

Bremner will hand over the reins to her successor, Phase Eight senior knitwear designer Anja Thorne, at the launch of the autumn 20 collections.

Thorne joined Phase Eight in 2010, having previously worked in design roles at Burberry, Arcadia and Monsoon.

Ben Barnett, chief executive of TFG London, said: “With annual brand sales in excess of £200m, Judith has built an exceptionally loyal following throughout the UK, as well as in multiple markets across Europe, the Middle East and Asia. Over Judith’s 18 years at the helm of Phase Eight, annual sales and profitability have increased ten fold – a feat that is to my knowledge unparalleled in our sector.”

Bremner said: “The last two decades have witnessed significant change in our industry, with the inexorable rise of disposable fashion, and the seemingly inevitable decline of local service and styling in favour of impersonal online convenience. With local stores successfully maintained across the country, Phase Eight continues to stand for a different approach to retail, and one that continues to stand the test of time.”

TFG first entered the UK market through the acquisition of the premium womenswear brand Phase Eight in January 2015. The group owns Hobbs, Whistles, Phase Eight, Damsel in a Dress and Studio 8. 

