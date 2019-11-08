Phase Eight signs lease at the Lexicon

Womenswear label Phase Eight has signed a lease at Bracknell’s Lexicon shopping centre.
The British brand has taken 1,822 sq ft of store space.
Last year, TK Maxx, Matalan, Mountain Warehouse and Poundland took a total of 63,000 sq ft of the centre’s 580,000 sq ft of retail space.
Phase Eight is owned by the Foschini Group.
