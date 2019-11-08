Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Phase Eight signs lease at the Lexicon

8 November 2019By

carmen dress 1047

Womenswear label Phase Eight has signed a lease at Bracknell’s Lexicon shopping centre.

The British brand has taken 1,822 sq ft of store space. 

Last year, TK Maxx, Matalan, Mountain Warehouse and Poundland took a total of 63,000 sq ft of the centre’s 580,000 sq ft of retail space.

Phase Eight is owned by the Foschini Group.

