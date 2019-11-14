Phase Eight to open four new stores

Phase Eight, which is owned by The Foschini Group (TFG) London, is opening four new UK stores in November and December.
Three stores will open in Westgate Oxford, The Lexicon Bracknell and Sanderson Arcade, Morpeth, and it is relocating its Eastbourne store to The Beacon shopping centre.
The stores will feature Phase Eight’s new-concept store design. The store refresh programme will be rolled out across its existing sites throughout 2020.
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.
Readers' comments (1)
erica vilkauls14 November 2019 2:44 pm
Great to hear about stores opening.Good to see that confidence.
Unsuitable or offensive? Report this comment