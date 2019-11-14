Phase Eight to open four new stores

Phase Eight, which is owned by The Foschini Group (TFG) London, is opening four new UK stores in November and December.

Three stores will open in Westgate Oxford, The Lexicon Bracknell and Sanderson Arcade, Morpeth, and it is relocating its Eastbourne store to The Beacon shopping centre.

The stores will feature Phase Eight’s new-concept store design. The store refresh programme will be rolled out across its existing sites throughout 2020.