Exclusive: Pinko launches concierge service

27 May 2020By

Italian womenswear brand Pinko has announced that it will be launching a new concierge service when its UK stores reopen on 15 June. 

Pinko’s bespoke concierge service will include three main services, integrating physical and digital retail.

The brand will offer a personal shopping service whereby customers will be able to visually see garments worn by a model, live from the boutique, and have the chance to request additional information about the pricing and styling.

Those who want an exclusive in-store shopping experience, will be collected by a driver and taken to a dedicated space in the boutique for a one-on-one appointment with a personal shopper. They will also receive a small gift upon arrival.

Lastly, Pinko will also offer a “Surprise Box” service only available via invitation. The brand’s fashion stylists will curate a selection of ready-to-wear pieces and accessories based on the customer’s preferences, which will then be delivered to the customer’s home. The customer will have three days to try the garments or return them free of charge.

All the Pinko UK stores will open on the same date, 15 June. It has five standalone boutiques and two concessions across London, Manchester, Birmingham and Edinburgh. 

