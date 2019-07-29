Pinko shakes up management team

Italian womenswear brand Pinko has hired a new all-Italian team to lead the business through its next phase of growth.

Caterina Salvador, former womenswear manager at Dolce & Gabbana, has been appointed as director of style and product. Emanuele Bianchi, former denim brand manager at Diesel, has joined Pinko as marketing and communications director. They join Federico Bonelli, former partner at EY, who was appointed as general manager in June.

The daughters of Pinko’s founder and president Pietro Negra, Cecilia and Caterina Negra, will lead the communication and the creative departments respectively.

Pinko had sales of €210m (£190m) in 2018, and a further increase is expected for 2019. Pinko currently has 194 stores worldwide and plans to open more. In China, Pinko will reach more than 65 doors, over 40 of which will be directly operated stores.

“We pondered on Pinko’s future,” says Pietro Negra, president of Pinko’s parent company Cris Conf. “This is just the beginning of a bigger project to be disclosed step by step in the next few months. The company turnover is a crucial point for any family business willing to preserve its independence. We believe in the power of younger generations. Therefore, we created an all-Italian team to boost an already successful business model.”

“Pinko has a success story and great potential too,” added Bonelli. “The brand developed a strong commitment with the audience, by always staying true to its aesthetic, quality and pricing. We started by redefining some fundamentals of Pinko’s strategies. And we are about to develop more, reshaping the digital landscape, the retail and wholesale models, while rethinking the approach to the Chinese market.”

Cris Conf is based in Fidenza, northern Italy, and was co-founded with his Pietro Negra’s wife, Cristina.