Pitti pledges to keep June dates

Trade show organiser Pitti Immagine is “working hard” to keep its June edition dates, despite the ongoing Covid-19 coronavirus crisis.

The organisers have said its physical shows will be supported by a digital platform called e-Pitti Connect, which will offer “remote interaction”.

Pitti Uomo is due to take place on 16-19 June in Florence.

In a statement, the show organisers said: “What we want to tell you loud and clear is that we are all working hard to open next June’s fairs on the dates announced. We have never stopped. Put simply, it is our duty: no more or less than our duty towards you.

“We are fully aware that this fair season will not be like all the others. It will be an exceptional season, combating the fear and the emergency – not in order to remove them but rather with the aim of facing them and realistically laying down the foundations for a relaunch that is as rapid as possible.

“We are, in fact, working on a dual-track basis, physical and digital, with innovative and complementary services to boost the efficiency of the relationships between companies and buyers.”

It comes after UK manufacturing trade show Make It British Live postponed its show, due to happen this week, because of the ongoing coronavirus crisis.