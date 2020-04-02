Pitti postponed amid coronavirus concerns

Florentine menswear trade show Pitti Uomo has postponed its spring 21 edition until September, as Italy continues to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic.

The exhibition, which was due to take place on 16-19 June, will now run on 2-4 September at its usual location of Fortezza da Basso, in Florence.

Kidswear show Pitti Bimbo will move to 9-10 September at the same location.

“Over the last few weeks we have obviously been in constant and close contact with manufacturing companies in Italy and abroad,” said Claudio Marenzi, president of organiser Pitti Immagine.

“The strong request that emerged was to maintain at all costs leading [events] like the Pitti fairs, which will be the first fundamental instruments to be activated in order to gradually get the entire commercial fashion industry machine going again.”

Raffaello Napoleone, CEO of Pitti Immagine, added that the spring 21 editions would be ”exceptional”: “Our primary duties will be to guarantee the complete maintenance of hygiene of the exhibition space and prepare an organisation of the spaces and layouts that takes into account people’s safety.”

He said this “experimental layout could also turn out to be useful on next occasions”.

Pitti is also working on developing its digital platform, Pitti Connect.

“Pitti Connect, with its original system of networking functions with buyers and high-quality editorial structures, is more than a complementary tool to the physical fair but rather an organic integration of the physical fair which, together with the latter, will define the new face of the Pitti fairs,” said Napoleone.

”We will be presenting the characteristics of this project to exhibitors over the next few weeks, testing with them the innovations that we will be gradually introducing, from now until the summer, to the central body on which we are already working.”