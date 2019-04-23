Plans for House of Fraser in Altrincham to be redeveloped

The owner of the Stamford Quarter shopping centre in Altrincham has submitted plans to redevelop the House of Fraser department store into a retail, office and residential scheme.

The 60,000 sq ft store, branded as Rackhams, is currently occupied by Sports Direct, which bought HoF out of administration in August 2018.

Lunar Altrincham Sarl, which owns the long leasehold of the Stamford Quarter, is proposing to reconfigure the building into three retail stores on the ground and lower ground floors, totalling 22,700 sq ft.

The first floor will be converted to a 17,200 sq ft office, while there will be 62 one- and two-bedroom flats above.

A planning application has been submitted to Trafford Council, the freehold owners of Stamford Quarter shopping centre.

Iain Minto, director of Lunar Altrincham, said: “The remodelling of the department store is the final piece of our regeneration of Stamford Quarter. We believe that redeveloping this important area of the centre for a high-quality, mixed-use scheme will strike the right balance in Altrincham which, through continuing investment and strategic direction, has gone from strength to strength in recent years.”