Plea for ‘detailed support’ for indies in lockdown

Independent retailers forced to close their doors due to the government’s new measures to tackle coronavirus should receive immediate access to financial support, says the British Independent Retailers Association (Bira).

Bira CEO Andrew Goodacre has appealed for: “transparent and detailed support” from the government, in order to assist the vast number of independent retailers across the UK which will shut under the new “lockdown” measures, which include the closure of all non-essential stores.

Commenting on the announcement, Goodacre said: “We understand the need to protect customers and employees from Covid-19 and so more shop closures were inevitable.

We have already seen many members make the decision before being told to do so. The list of those shops that can stay open is a logical list, except I would have included health stores which often perform an essential service to their community.

“It is now even more important for the details of the various support packages to be made available in detail and with transparency. We are still hearing about local authorities claiming not to know about the grants and there is limited information on the employment protection grant.”

Stores are still able to trade online, and Goodacre noted that Bira will be helping its members to adjust to the model.