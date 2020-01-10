'Positive' festive trading at JD Sports

JD Sports Fashion has reported “positive like-for-like sales”’ over the Christmas trading period, particularly across international markets.

Although the retailer did not give exact figures, it said it was confident full-year profit before tax will fall in the upper range of expectations between £403m to £433m.

JD Sports highlighted that its international business was of “increasing significance” in its overall results.

Earlier this month, JD Sports announced it will open a new 21,500 sq ft flagship in Paris at the start of this summer.